6/12/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

The New York Mets (28-34) finally managed to stop the bleeding on Sunday night, recording a 2-0 victory over the New York Yankees to snap an eight game losing streak. The win also helped the Mets avoid getting swept on a nine game home stand, which would have added more embarrassment to an already putrid two months of play. The Mets are still in deep trouble, and their quest to get back in the playoff hunt won’t get any easier as they begin a ten game road trip tonight. Their first stop is SunTrust Park for yet another National League East matchup with the Atlanta Braves (37-28). First pitch for the opener of the two game series is scheduled for 7:35 pm.
The Mets will send right hander Zack Wheeler (2-4, 4.57 ERA) to the mound tonight. Wheeler delivered another excellent performance in his last start, tossing seven shutout innings against the Baltimore Orioles last Wednesday, but was handed a no decision after the offense failed to score a single run in a 1-0 loss. The Braves will counter with young lefty Mike Foltynewicz (5-4, 2.31 ERA). Foltynewicz was solid his last time out, allowing two runs in five innings against the San Diego Padres last Wednesday, but was stuck with a tough luck loss due to a lack of run support.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- CF Michael Conforto
- 3B Todd Frazier
- LF Brandon Nimmo
- 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
- RF Jay Bruce
- C Devin Mesoraco
- 1B Dominic Smith
- SS Amed Rosario
- SP Zack Wheeler
Pre-Game Notes:
- The Mets are just 3-7 against the Braves so far this season, including a 3-4 record at SunTrust Park.
- The Mets and Braves split a four game series at SunTrust Park when they last met back in late May.
- Wheeler is 4-2 with a 2.94 ERA in eight career starts against the Braves.
- Foltynewicz is 0-1 with a 10.45 ERA in three career appearances (two starts) against the Mets.
- The beginning of the second Dominic Smith era will kick off tonight, as Smith plays first base and will bat seventh.
- Asdrubal Cabrera is back in the Mets’ lineup tonight after exiting Sunday night’s game early with a hamstring injury. Cabrera will bat cleanup and play second base.
Comments