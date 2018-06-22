Oilers Select Evan Bouchard With 10th Overall Pick

The Edmonton Oilers have made their draft choice. After rampant speculation, the club stayed put at tenth overall as some serious talent dropped to them in an eventful first round.

Edmonton’s selection of Evan Bouchard gives them a high-end right-shot defender in the system. That’s a position of need and you can argue that it was also the best player on the board. A solid pick no doubt by the Oilers.

A scouting report compliments of Elite Prospects.

A highly intelligent all-around defenceman that plays with poise and can shift the pace of play in a multitude of ways. Showcases smooth four-way skating ability and loves to get involved in all situations – especially when that situation happens to be an up-ice rush. Has a polished offensive skill-set which includes well-timed passes and a sneaky, erratic shot. Goes with the high percentage play and makes smart decisions. Could work on strength behind his shot. Defensively active, cutting off lanes and always staying in excellent positioning. Reads cues well in all three zones and seems to stay a step ahead. All-in-all, a well-rounded defender with great hockey sense and work ethic.

