Former UND forward Carter Rowney (Photo Credit, UND Sports)
According to UNDSports.com, with the Penguins Stanley Cup-clinching win last night, Carter Rowney became 13th former University of North Dakota hockey player to have their name etched on the Stanley Cup. Three players have their name on the Stanley Cup multiple times: Jonathan Toews (X3), Jay Caufield (X2), Matt Greene (X2).
Honestly, who would have thought this would happen? In four seasons with UND, Rowney scored (32g-41a—73pts), he was also a plus-two. Rowney, 28, wins a Stanley Cup in his rookie season as a valuable role player on a loaded team. During the Stanley Cup playoffs, the NBCSN announcers ranted and raved about his play.
In 27 regular season NHL games, Rowney scored (3g-4a—7pts), he was a plus-two. During 20 Stanley Cup playoff games, Rowney scored (0g-3a—3pts), he was a plus-three.
Here’s a statistic for the nostalgic hockey fans; since 2010, a former UND hockey players has won a Stanley Cup in six of the last eight years.
1984 — Gord Sherven, Edmonton Oilers (Sherven did not play in playoffs)
1986 — Craig Ludwig, Montreal Canadiens
1990 — Geoff Smith, Edmonton Oilers
1991 — Jay Caufield, Pittsburgh Penguins
1992 — Jay Caufield, Pittsburgh Penguins
1996 — Troy Murray, Colorado Avalanche
1999 — Ed Belfour, Dallas Stars
1999 — Tony Hrkac, Dallas Stars
1999 — Craig Ludwig, Dallas Stars (A)
1999 — Rick Wilson, Dallas Stars (assistant coach)
2000 — Brad Bombardir, New Jersey Devils
2006 — Mike Commodore, Carolina Hurricanes
2010 — Jonathan Toews, Chicago Blackhawks (C)
2012 — Matt Greene, Los Angeles Kings (A)
2013 — Jonathan Toews, Chicago Blackhawks (C)
2014 — Matt Greene, Los Angeles Kings (A)
2015 — Jonathan Toews, Chicago Blackhawks (C)
2017 — Carter Rowney, Pittsburgh Penguins
Looking back, what’s even more remarkable, there were 15 former Division I hockey players on the Penguins 2016-17 roster. That’s the most ever for a Stanley Cup winning team: Josh Archibald, UNO, Nick Bonino, BU, Ian Cole, ND, Matt Cullen, SCSU, Brian Dumoulin, B.C., Jake Guentzel, UNO, Carl Hagelin, Mich, Phil Kessel, UMN, Chris Kunitz, FSU, Ron Hainsey, UMASS-Lowell, Carter Rowney, UND, Brian Rust, ND, Just Schultz, UW, Connor Sheary, UMASS-Amherst, Scott Wilson, UMASS-Lowell.