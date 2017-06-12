Former UND forward Carter Rowney (Photo Credit, UND Sports)

According to UNDSports.com, with the Penguins Stanley Cup-clinching win last night, Carter Rowney became 13th former University of North Dakota hockey player to have their name etched on the Stanley Cup. Three players have their name on the Stanley Cup multiple times: Jonathan Toews (X3), Jay Caufield (X2), Matt Greene (X2).

Honestly, who would have thought this would happen? In four seasons with UND, Rowney scored (32g-41a—73pts), he was also a plus-two. Rowney, 28, wins a Stanley Cup in his rookie season as a valuable role player on a loaded team. During the Stanley Cup playoffs, the NBCSN announcers ranted and raved about his play.

In 27 regular season NHL games, Rowney scored (3g-4a—7pts), he was a plus-two. During 20 Stanley Cup playoff games, Rowney scored (0g-3a—3pts), he was a plus-three.

Carter Rowney's family is enormously proud, but he just wants to pop his baby in the #StanleyCup. Who wouldn't? pic.twitter.com/jO5dZ5hsxs — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 12, 2017

Here’s a statistic for the nostalgic hockey fans; since 2010, a former UND hockey players has won a Stanley Cup in six of the last eight years.

1984 — Gord Sherven, Edmonton Oilers (Sherven did not play in playoffs)

1986 — Craig Ludwig, Montreal Canadiens

1990 — Geoff Smith, Edmonton Oilers

1991 — Jay Caufield, Pittsburgh Penguins

1992 — Jay Caufield, Pittsburgh Penguins

1996 — Troy Murray, Colorado Avalanche

1999 — Ed Belfour, Dallas Stars

1999 — Tony Hrkac, Dallas Stars

1999 — Craig Ludwig, Dallas Stars (A)

1999 — Rick Wilson, Dallas Stars (assistant coach)

2000 — Brad Bombardir, New Jersey Devils

2006 — Mike Commodore, Carolina Hurricanes

2010 — Jonathan Toews, Chicago Blackhawks (C)

2012 — Matt Greene, Los Angeles Kings (A)

2013 — Jonathan Toews, Chicago Blackhawks (C)

2014 — Matt Greene, Los Angeles Kings (A)

2015 — Jonathan Toews, Chicago Blackhawks (C)

2017 — Carter Rowney, Pittsburgh Penguins

Looking back, what’s even more remarkable, there were 15 former Division I hockey players on the Penguins 2016-17 roster. That’s the most ever for a Stanley Cup winning team: Josh Archibald, UNO, Nick Bonino, BU, Ian Cole, ND, Matt Cullen, SCSU, Brian Dumoulin, B.C., Jake Guentzel, UNO, Carl Hagelin, Mich, Phil Kessel, UMN, Chris Kunitz, FSU, Ron Hainsey, UMASS-Lowell, Carter Rowney, UND, Brian Rust, ND, Just Schultz, UW, Connor Sheary, UMASS-Amherst, Scott Wilson, UMASS-Lowell.