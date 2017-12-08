This past week, the Philadelphia Flyers were suffering through a 10-game losing streak going (0-5-5). Calls for head coach Dave Hakstol’s firing came fast and furious. With each loss, they grew louder. Leading the charge, the beat writers from Flyers. The feeding frenzy was also coming from the Flyers rabid fan base.

The calls have subsided for at least a couple of days. The Flyers went 3-0-0 on their three-game road trip to Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. After a successful three-game road trip the Flyers are (11-11-7) and are six points out of the last wild-card spot. Flyer fans can now step off the ledge at least for a few more days.

On Thursday night, the Flyers took on the Vancouver Canucks led by rookie forward Brock Boeser. Hakstol had recruited Boeser before he left to coach the Flyers. You can see Boeser’s 14th goal of the year by clicking on this link.

Brock Boeser cut it to 3-1, scoring on a rebound with 19.4 seconds left in the second. Dave Hakstol, who successfully recruited Boeser to the University of North Dakota, issued a coach’s challenge for goaltender interference, but the call was upheld and Boeser had his 14th goal, tops among NHL rookies. (Philly.com)

Against the Canucks, the Flyers got the last laugh winning 4-1.

Speaking of Boeser, he still leads the Canucks in points with (14g-12a–26pts), he’s also a plus-two. What’s even more impressive, Boeser has (18g-13a–31pts) in 35 games. Boeser is ranked second all-time on the Canucks for goals scored during a month by a rookie. First, is the Russian Rocket, Pavel Bure with 12 goals.