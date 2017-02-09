On Wednesday night, the Minnesota Wild and the Chicago Blackhawks locked horns in an important division matchup. It was like a UND hockey reunion. On display were three former UND players Zach Parise, Nick Schmaltz and Jonathan Toews.

For the Blackhawks, Jonathan Toews centered Nick Schmaltz and Richard Panik. While Toews has struggled to get points this season (10g-20a—30pts) in 46 games, he has scored he has scored (2g-2a—5pts) in the last three games. In the last 10 games, Toews has scored (4g-8a—12pts).

Against the Wild, Toews scored (1g-2a—3pts) including the game-winning goal in 3-on-3 O.T. to give the Blackhawks a 4-3 win.

From the video, you can see that the All-Pro Toews took advantage of Minnesota Wild goalie Darcy Kuemper’s very large five-hole. I know it’s easy to second-guess the Wild coaching staff, but I still think that Kuemper should have played against the Winnipeg Jets and Devan Dubnyk who leads the NHL in wins with 29 should have started against the Blackhawks.

JONATHAN TOEWS!

The @NHLBlackhawks win it in overtime!

4-3 is your final, here on #RivalryNight! pic.twitter.com/3LXl750kqU — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) February 9, 2017