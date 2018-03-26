Good Afternoon! Finally, after a week off, I am back at it. Honestly, I needed a week off to recover from a nagging sinus infection. Also, it’s March so I had to take a few days off to pull fish out of Lake Winnipeg. Mission Accomplished.

Moving forward, there are a few housecleaning items. I am not sure how this will play out, but this blog network is moving again (we will no longer be a part of NESN Digital Network). The USA Today is taking over the Sports Daily. As we used to say in the Army, standby to standby. I have no idea when the final rollout will happen. “Should” be this week.

That’s a Wrap, Folks

As far as hockey goes. Not the ending any of us wanted to see.

The Frozen Faceoff’s consolation game was the last game for the UND seniors Cam Johnson, Trevor Olson, Johnny Simonson, and Austin Poganski. A great group of character guys.

Moving forward, Poganski was signed by the Blues. The New Jersey Devils signed Johnson to a one-year deal. Trevor Olson signed with the ECHL Stingrays. Two juniors signed professional deals: Christian Wolanin signed with the Ottawa Senators and Shane Gersich signed with the Washington Capitals.

I imagine that I am not alone, but I am kind of torn on Gersich signing. He could’ve benefited from another year of school. I thought he took a step backward this season and was absent for stretches of the season. That being said, good luck to all of the players that are moving on.

“It’s something that we thought about,” Poganski said. It’s definitely something that you don’t you want to keep at the back of your mind. In our locker room, we had trust and faith that we’d win tonight and have another chance next weekend.

“But yeah, it’s definitely something that you look back at the last four years and I am so thankful and honored to part of the University of North Dakota. It has been the best four years of my life and it’s been awesome.”

“That’s why I was so mad that I got scored on,” Johnson said. “I wanted… you know, if it was my last game, I want to go out of there with a goose egg. I didn’t really try to think about that. I got faith that we’re going to get a couple of bounces here. We’ve hard all year and we’re finally playing the right way.

With the win, UND finished the 2017-18 season 17-13-10 (.550).

This and That

If you didn’t see it, this goal was a thing of beauty. Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand scored the game-winning goal during the 3-on-3 overtime against the Minnesota Wild.

The Minnesota Wild have a new member of their team. This should begin the mass exodus at Boston University.

NEWS: #mnwild signs forward @JGreenway12 to a 3-year, entry-level contract starting with the remainder of the '17-18 season → https://t.co/JKd3szedpS pic.twitter.com/4JuoVqSzgq — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) March 26, 2018

Another one and done in Minnesota, forward Casey Mittelstadt is moving on. In 34 games with the Gophers Mittelstadt scored (11g-19a–30pts).

Mittelstadt is expected to sign his contract tomorrow and join Sabres’ NHL roster immediately after that. Could play for BUF as early as Thursday and finish balance of regular season with Sabres. May also be a consideration for Team USA at the World Championship. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) March 26, 2018

With the Denver Pioneers getting unceremoniously bounced from the NCAA playoffs, there should be three or four early departures.

Now that DU season is over, Henrik Borgstrom is expected to turn pro and sign a three-year, entry-level deal with FLA in the next day or two or three. FLA obviously wants him ASAP; player looks to be NHL ready. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) March 26, 2018

And this.