Former Fighting Sioux and current Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie has a career shootout record of 38/68 (.558). It’s just not fair, T.J. Sochi caused havoc for goalies all over the NHL. Tonight, against the Flyers, Oshie made Flyers goalie Steve Mason look silly.

I also included Philadelphia Flyers forward Wayne Simmond’s shootout goal as well.