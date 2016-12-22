There’s one thing for certain, Cam Johnson is the University of North Dakota’s starting goaltender. Unless he gets hurt or performs very poorly, he’s probably going to get 95-100 percent of UND starts this season. I’ve had a lot of people ask me if I think someone else should get a start between the pipes. At this time, I’d say no.

I don’t see goaltending as UND’s problem. Secondary scoring and special teams play are. For those that are wondering, senior goalie Matt Hrynkiw is definitely UND’s second string goalie. He’s traveled with the team to the away series. I think that speaks volumes.

Like I’ve said in the past, from a fan’s perspective, the second and third string goalies are the most popular players on a team that’s struggling. We know very little about Matej Tomek. I don’t recall him even being at a press conference. I interviewed briefly last season but didn’t write anything about him. So, we haven’t heard him speak, so here’s your chance to see what he has to say. This from an IIHF article that was posted this year.