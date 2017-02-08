The end of the 2016 season was tumultuous at times for Antonio Brown, but the All-Pro receiver remains committed to staying with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the long term.

“I’m a Steeler for life,” Brown said, according to Mike Freeman of Bleacher Report.

Brown admitted he has some “growing up to do.” However, all signs point to the Steelers sharing the same commitment to keeping Brown—who found himself in hot water after broadcasting the team’s locker room after a playoff win over the Kansas City Chiefs—in Pittsburgh.

At least two teams have been told “hell no” after inquiring about the availability of Brown, per Freeman.

The game’s most productive and consistent receiver, Brown has four straight seasons with at least 100 catches and 1,000 receiving yards. He’s been named a first-team All-Pro in each of the last three seasons.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Steelers and Brown have already started discussions about a contract extension. Next season is the final year on Brown’s current deal, which will pay him just over $8 million in 2017.

Brown, 28, caught 106 passes for 1,284 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2016. Expect him to sign a new deal—giving him the long-term security with the Steelers he desires—at some point this offseason.