8/21/18 Game Preview: San Francisco Giants at New York Mets

The New York Mets (54-70) had an embarrassing loss last night, falling to the San Francisco Giants (62-64) 2-1 in 13 innings. The loss was marred by a collision between Dominic Smith and Amed Rosario in shallow left field that cost Rosario a chance to secure an inning ending pop up in the 13th, allowing the winning run to score. The Mets will look to shake off the disappointing loss tonight as they continue this four game set with the Giants. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 7:10 pm at Citi Field.

The Mets will send lefty Steven Matz (5-10, 4.60 ERA) to the mound tonight. Matz was hammered in his return from the disabled list last Thursday, giving up six runs (four earned) in two innings to lose to the Philadelphia Phillies in the night cap of a doubleheader. The Giants will counter with right hander Chris Stratton (8-7, 5.52 ERA). Stratton last started on August 3rd, when he gave up three runs in six innings to lose to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

SS Amed Rosario 2B Jeff McNeil 1B Wilmer Flores LF Michael Conforto CF Austin Jackson RF Jose Bautista C Kevin Plawecki 3B Jose Reyes SP Steven Matz

Pre-Game Notes: