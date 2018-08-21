8/21/18 Game Preview: San Francisco Giants at New York Mets

The New York Mets (54-70) had an embarrassing loss last night, falling to the San Francisco Giants (62-64) 2-1 in 13 innings. The loss was marred by a collision between Dominic Smith and Amed Rosario in shallow left field that cost Rosario a chance to secure an inning ending pop up in the 13th, allowing the winning run to score. The Mets will look to shake off the disappointing loss tonight as they continue this four game set with the Giants. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 7:10 pm at Citi Field.
The Mets will send lefty Steven Matz (5-10, 4.60 ERA) to the mound tonight. Matz was hammered in his return from the disabled list last Thursday, giving up six runs (four earned) in two innings to lose to the Philadelphia Phillies in the night cap of a doubleheader. The Giants will counter with right hander Chris Stratton (8-7, 5.52 ERA). Stratton last started on August 3rd, when he gave up three runs in six innings to lose to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- SS Amed Rosario
- 2B Jeff McNeil
- 1B Wilmer Flores
- LF Michael Conforto
- CF Austin Jackson
- RF Jose Bautista
- C Kevin Plawecki
- 3B Jose Reyes
- SP Steven Matz
Pre-Game Notes:
- Matz has made one career start against the Giants, tossing six shutout innings against them to pick up a win back in 2016.
- Stratton has never faced the Mets before.
- After sitting out last night with a lefty on the mound, Jeff McNeil and Michael Conforto are back in the Mets’ lineup. McNeil will bat second and play second base while Conforto will bat cleanup and play left field.
- Todd Frazier will get a day off today. Jose Reyes will start at third base and bat eighth.
