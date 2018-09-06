David Wright Will Play In A Simulated Game At Citi Field On Saturday

The New York Mets are coming back home tomorrow, and it looks like their captain will finally play a game at Citi Field for the first time since May of 2016. David Wright isn’t back from the disabled list, however, so that game will be of the simulated variety. Mets’ manager Mickey Callaway told the media prior to yesterday’s game with the Los Angeles Dodgers that Wright will have a rigorous workout at Citi Field Friday ahead of a simulated game on Saturday, MetsBlog.com reports. The plan appears to be for Wright to experience a lot of things in the simulated game, such as extra at bats against multiple pitchers, in order to try and get him ready for potential activation before the season is over.

There has been a bit of controversy around the team’s plans for Wright, who appeared to be on the brink of activation after a minor league rehab assignment. Wright went just 7 for 41 on the assignment, which spanned 18 days between St. Lucie and Las Vegas, but he progressed to the point that he was able to play a full nine innings at third base for two straight days. The Mets have indicated to the media that their doctors have yet to clear Wright for major league games, with Callaway indicating on Monday that there is a difference in clearance level for the rehab assignment as opposed to being a contributor to the big league roster.

There have been theories floating around that the Mets are stalling on Wright’s return in order to try and collect as much insurance money on his contract as possible. Activating Wright on September 1st would have cost the Mets approximately $2.4 million this season and the entirety of his 2019 salary if he returned for next season. Wright has been willing to do whatever the franchise wants in order to be activated, but he has also made it clear that he is planning on playing this season. As the days tick by without any word on a potential activation, things could start to get ugly.