9/28/18 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets

It’s been a long ride, but the final series of the 2018 season has arrived. The New York Mets (75-84) are playing well down the stretch, posting a 36-29 record since the All Star Break. That mark will receive one final test this weekend, when the Mets welcome the last place Miami Marlins (62-96) to town for a three game series. First pitch for the opening game is scheduled for 7:10 pm at Citi Field.
The Mets will send rookie right hander Corey Oswalt (3-3, 6.08 ERA) to the mound today. Oswalt officially rejoined the rotation last Saturday, when he allowed two runs in five innings against the Washington Nationals but was stuck with his third loss of the season. The Marlins will counter with righty Jose Urena (8-12, 4.07 ERA). Urena picked up his fourth consecutive win last Saturday, tossing 5.2 innings to defeat the Cincinnati Reds and earn his eighth win of the year.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- RF Brandon Nimmo
- SS Amed Rosario
- 2B Jeff McNeil
- LF Michael Conforto
- 1B Jay Bruce
- 3B Todd Frazier
- CF Austin Jackson
- C Kevin Plawecki
- SP Corey Oswalt
Pre-Game Notes:
- The Mets are 10-6 against the Marlins so far this season, including a 4-3 mark at Citi Field.
- The Mets won three out of four against Miami when the teams last met at Citi Field earlier this month.
- Oswalt is 0-1 with a 9.35 ERA in two starts against the Marlins this season.
- Urena is 1-2 with a 4.32 ERA in three starts against the Mets in 2018.
- Jay Bruce will start at first base tonight, opening up a spot in the outfield for Austin Jackson. Bruce will bat fifth while Jackson bats seventh.
- Bruce (5 for 15, 2B, 2 HR, 6 RBI’s), Jose Reyes (6 for 18, 2B, 3B, 3 RBI’s) and Michael Conforto (7 for 16, 2 2B, HR, 2 RBI’s) have had notable success against Urena in their careers.
