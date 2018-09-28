9/28/18 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets

It’s been a long ride, but the final series of the 2018 season has arrived. The New York Mets (75-84) are playing well down the stretch, posting a 36-29 record since the All Star Break. That mark will receive one final test this weekend, when the Mets welcome the last place Miami Marlins (62-96) to town for a three game series. First pitch for the opening game is scheduled for 7:10 pm at Citi Field.

The Mets will send rookie right hander Corey Oswalt (3-3, 6.08 ERA) to the mound today. Oswalt officially rejoined the rotation last Saturday, when he allowed two runs in five innings against the Washington Nationals but was stuck with his third loss of the season. The Marlins will counter with righty Jose Urena (8-12, 4.07 ERA). Urena picked up his fourth consecutive win last Saturday, tossing 5.2 innings to defeat the Cincinnati Reds and earn his eighth win of the year.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

RF Brandon Nimmo SS Amed Rosario 2B Jeff McNeil LF Michael Conforto 1B Jay Bruce 3B Todd Frazier CF Austin Jackson C Kevin Plawecki SP Corey Oswalt

Pre-Game Notes: