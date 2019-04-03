If We Knew Then What We Know Now

The Mets scored five runs on five hits before Jason Vargas took the field. Wilson Ramos, Michael Conforto, Amed Rosario and Juan Lagares all drove in runs (two for Rosario in that first inning). It’s a good thing this all happened. Because here’s what we knew:

Jason Vargas is a five inning pitcher.

Brandon Nimmo got hit by a pitch and had to leave the game.

The Mets only had four hits after the five hit first inning.

Now here’s what we didn’t know until after the game:

Seth Lugo was sick as a dog, which would explain him getting knocked around in the seventh and eighth inning tonight which let the Marlins back in the game by giving up three runs in an inning and a third.

Both Jeurys Familia and Edwin Diaz were unavailable, which explained Lugo’s appearance in the eighth even after he got torched in the seventh. Vargas took the Mets to Robert Gsellman, who brought it to Lugo, who brought it to Justin Wilson for the five out save … two of which coming on a line drive 6-4 double play to end it.

So now knowing all of this, how the hell did the Mets win this game exactly? If I had known all of this, I would have begged for ten runs in the first inning instead of five. That Nimmo hit by pitch that forced him to leave? It drove in the eventual winning run. So go figure this dopey game out.

Nimmo’s X-ray actually came out negative, but we’ll know more when the swelling goes down. Good thing the Mets signed Carlos Gomez, Rajai Davis, Gregor Blanco, Rymer Liriano, Matt den Dekker, Roger Cedeno, David Newhan, Tim Tebow and Danny Wuerffel to play the outfield in case of a situation like this. Also, Bobby Boni… aah, forget it.

Today’s Hate List

Starlin Castro Lewis Brinson Peter O’Brien J.T. Riddle Brian Anderson

And By The Way

This is how I baseball pic.twitter.com/GuCAMyENFF — Steve Gelbs (@SteveGelbs) April 3, 2019

Remember how bad a hitter Bartolo Colon was in 2014 and by the time we got to 2016 he hits a bomb at Petco Park? I feel like in two years Steve Gelbs is going to turn into Dizzy Gelbespie playing the solo in Do I Do before quitting SNY to tour with Tower of Power.

I just hope at the end of the season he hasn’t learned enough of the trumpet to play taps.