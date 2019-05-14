UDFA guys impress at Ravens rookie minicamp

“Since joining the Seahawks with the 14th overall pick of the 2010 NFL Draft, Thomas’ work on the backend of the Seahawks’ secondary has put him among the very best to ever play the position,” Chichester wrote. “His coverage grade of 92.7 is the fifth-best mark among qualifying safeties in that nine-year span, while his 64 combined pass breakups and interceptions and his 80 total coverage stops rank second and fourth among safeties, respectively.

“While [Thomas] may be 30 years old and coming off another broken leg, he’s graded at 90.0-plus in each of the past two seasons and has shown no signs of slowing down. Now with a chip on his shoulder and a new home in the bruising AFC North, Thomas has a point to prove with a team that will allow him to do so.”