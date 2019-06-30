The Mets Are Trying To Kill Everybody

So last night I posted and mentioned the very nice tribute they had for the 1969 Mets, living and deceased. Yeah, I complained that they told everybody to be in their seats by 3:00 and then started the ceremony at 3:40 presumably because the lines were still really long just before 3:00 because they didn’t bother to open the gates any earlier than normal.

Well, turns out that wasn’t the worst thing they did regarding this ceremony:

The Mets paid tribute to Jim Gosger and Jesse Hudson in their 1969 video. But both are alive. pic.twitter.com/egJNu2lzNG — Mike Mazzeo (@MazzYahoo) June 30, 2019

What trained flamingos did the Mets hire to oversee this???

To be fair, the Mets are slowly killing us all https://t.co/5S8mpSRdKJ — D.J. Short (@djshort) June 30, 2019

Jim Gosger, one of the players the Mets tried to kill off, responded thusly:

Well the #Mets announced Jim Gosger as one of the 1969 team's deceased members. He's alive and well. #fail https://t.co/1RUqhXFjbV pic.twitter.com/YzKfnXJhoy — Nick Diunte (@ExamineBaseball) June 30, 2019

Losing ballgames? It’s part of the charm of being a Mets fan. But this is careless and shameful. Clowns gonna clown.