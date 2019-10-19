Oilers Assign Haas, Recall Gagner

The Edmonton Oilers might be 7-1-0 in the early portion of the 2019-20 season, but they aren’t content with the hot start. The club announced on Saturday that Gaetan Haas, who played just 5:16 last night, was assigned to the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors.

According to sources close to the situation, the European free agent agreed to the stint in the minors as opposed to returning home. It was initially believed over the summer that Haas would return to Switzerland if he did not make the NHL team.

In exchange, the Oilers recalled veteran forward Sam Gagner. Gagner has four points (2-2-4) in four games with the Condors so far this season. He’s played a veteran leadership role for the club and been one of Jay Woodcroft’s most dangerous forwards each night.

Gagner played in 25 games with the Oilers last season after being acquired from the Vancouver Canucks via trade. He registered ten points (5-5-10) and actually played quite well in a secondary role.

Edmonton’s bottom-six forward group currently has one goal this season, which was scored by Joakim Nygard in the season’s second game. Getting more from their bottom-six is a must, and Gagner brings speed and skill to the table. He should help make one of the bottom lines more dangerous.

As for Haas, he has struggled to adapt to the North American game at times. A stretch of about 5-10 games in the minors could immensely help Haas adapt and gain some much needed confidence.