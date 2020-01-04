UFC Fighter of the Decade Statistical Rankings: #8 - Rafael dos Anjos

Another decade has come to a close, so with it a plethora of “UFC Fighter of the Decade” rankings appearing on the WWW. To try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage during 2010-2019. Here are our performance based top UFC fighters of the 10s.
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points (2) given for finishes, extra points (5) given for title fight wins.
- No points awarded for a loss
#8 – Rafael dos Anjos – 99 points
UFC Lightweight Champion 2015-2016
2010s Record: 17-8, 8 finishes
Top Performances
UFC on Fox: dos Anjos vs Cerrone 2 – Donald Cerrone (TKO) – 19 points
UFC Fight Night: Henderson vs dos Anjos – Benson Henderson (TKO) – 10 points
UFC 215 – Neil Magny (Submission) – 10 points
Surprised by this one, aren’t you? But you can’t overlook JDA’s accomplishments in the octagon in the 10s. A UFC champion who defended his title successfully, 17 octagon wins in the decade, with eight finishes. An under-the-radar great 2010s for dos Anjos.
#9 – Jose Aldo – 89 points
#10 – Tyron Woodley – 87.5 points
Honorable Mention
Tony Ferguson – 84
T.J. Dillashaw – 84
Khabib Nurmagomedov – 80
Georges St-Pierre – 79
Robbie Lawler – 79
Comments