7/30/20 Game Preview: Boston Red Sox at New York Mets

There will be plenty of frustrating games throughout the season, but last night’s 6-5 loss surely stings for the New York Mets (3-3). Jacob deGrom had another win wasted away by a bullpen meltdown while the Mets left the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning against the Boston Red Sox (2-4), leaving them a run shy of forcing extras. The two teams will wrap up their four game series tonight, with first pitch for the contest scheduled for 7:07 p.m. at Citi Field.

The Mets will send lefty Steven Matz (0-0, 1.50 ERA) to the mound tonight. Matz pitched well in his 2020 debut last Saturday, allowing a run in six innings against the Atlanta Braves, but was denied a win when Edwin Diaz blew a save in the top of the ninth inning. The Mets would end up losing that game in the tenth inning. The Red Sox will counter with left-hander Martin Perez (0-1, 7.20 ERA) to the mound to complete the matchup of southpaws. Perez struggled against the Baltimore Orioles last Saturday, giving up five runs (four earned) in five innings to suffer a loss.

Local Coverage:

Television: FOX

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: