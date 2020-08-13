8/13/20 Game Preview: Washington Nationals at New York Mets

Last night was a must-win game for the New York Mets (8-11) and they came through in a big way. The Mets pounded out three home runs and scored 11 runs as they pounded the Washington Nationals (6-8) to snap a two-game losing streak. The two teams are set to wrap up their four-game series this afternoon with first pitch for the matinee affair scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

The Mets will send left-hander David Peterson (2-1, 3.78 ERA) to the mound today. Peterson picked up his second win last Saturday, giving up two runs in five innings to defeat the Miami Marlins in his Citi Field debut. The Nationals will counter with righty Austin Voth (0-1, 1.80 ERA). Voth pitched well last Saturday, tossing five shutout innings against the Baltimore Orioles last Saturday, but did not factor in the decision. Washington’s bullpen blew an early lead in a 5-3 loss, handing Voth a no-decision.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: