Top 8 Wakeboarding Destinations In The U.S.

Over the past decade, wakeboarding has become one of the most popular water sports in the country. People of all ages are getting out on the water to enjoy this unique sport’s speed and thrills.

The one thing better than learning how to wakeboard is finding new spots to test out your skills. The U.S. is full of lakes and rivers that are perfect for hooking up to the tower like those from Aerial Wakeboarding and getting your aerial skills on track.

If you are new to wakeboarding, now is the time to gather some of your friends, fuel up the boat and get out on the board. Let’s take a look at some of the top wakeboarding destinations in the U.S. for you to explore.

Colorado River, U.S Southwest

This magnificent river runs through seven of the western states of the country. The Colorado River’s cool and calm waters are perfect for a day of wakeboarding. The warm weather makes your time on the water comfortable and the large variety of coastal activities more enjoyable.

Lake Havasu, AZ

This vast lake located just outside of Las Vegas is perfect for boating and watersports enthusiasts. The lake stretches for 45 pristine miles, giving you plenty of room to play. Lake Havasu’s warm waters draw millions of visitors every year, making it one of the most popular places for wakeboarding.

Lake Lure, NC

The Chalet Club, located on Lake Lure, has long been known as a favorite destination for watersports. In the past few years, the club has updated its facilities to accommodate the growth in popularity of wakeboarding, including a tow line for training.

Lake Shasta, CA

You can explore all four arms of this human-made lake or cruise through the main lake located next to the dam. Lake Shasta is a favorite of wakeboarders thanks to its warm water temperatures and its ability to draw enthusiasts from around the country. This is a great place to meet fellow boarders and learn some new skills.

TSR Extreme Sports Complex, TX

If you are new to water sports and wakeboarding or looking to hone your skills, the Extreme Sports Complex is the place for you. You can get advice from a professional coach and have your boat driver hook up to the cableway to try out some new tricks.

Bow Lake, WA

The spring and summer seasons on Bow Lake in Washington are full of wakeboarders enjoying the waters. Surrounded by stunning mountains, this picturesque lake is one of the most beautiful destinations for wakeboarders.

Lake Powell, AZ/UT

Lake Powell is the second-largest made-made lake in the country. As it stretches across the border between Arizona and Utah, it’s beautiful location draws millions of visitors every year. There is always something exciting going on in the area, including wakeboarding events that can’t be missed.

Blue Lake, FL

If you want to avoid the crowds, Blue Lake in Florida is an entirely private spot to get out for some wakeboarding. The crystal blue waters are warm year-round, making this the perfect mid-winter wakeboarding getaway.

If you are new to wakeboarding or have been hitting the waves for many years, it’s always exciting to try fresh waters. Check out some of these top destinations for your next wakeboarding adventure.