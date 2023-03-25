The weekend is approaching. That means one thing.

More games.

More action.

More memories.

It will be tough to top last weekend, though.

Squad goals. pic.twitter.com/RHpczKZfit — March Madness Men’s Basketball TV (@MM_MBB_TV) March 20, 2023

Stop And Watch As Many Sporting Events As Possible

So, halt whatever you have planned over the next 48 hours. Park your car wherever you want like NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Josh Williams did last Saturday at the start/finish line and walk quickly to your favorite electronic device.

Just be careful and don’t get in trouble.

Williams, who was caught extending a caution period during the RAPTOR King of Tough 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, earned a one-race suspension for his act of defiance …

A bizarre scene at @ATLMotorSpdwy. Josh Williams parked his car at the start/finish line and walked to pit road. (Via @NASCAR_Xfinity) pic.twitter.com/VLrkUyPmPp — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) March 18, 2023

Yes, having so many entertainment options could carry your emotions away …

It is a VIBE in the Tennessee locker room right now as the Vols are headed to the Sweet 16! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/0DJAnGNBdF — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 18, 2023

But don’t get too carried away with all the televised events this weekend. Stay cool, so you don’t become reckless like pilot Corey Heim exiting the pit row during the NASCAR Truck Series’ FR8 208 at Atlanta …

Be careful. If you skip a game, you may miss a chance to locate a former vice president pretending to be “just one of the guys” during an NCAA men’s basketball tournament game …

Last weekend’s most powerful moment had to go to the upset mother of Iowa wrestler Spencer Lee, who failed in his attempt to capture a fourth NCAA individual title …

Amazing scene at the Division I Wrestling Championships. Iowa's Spencer Lee, going for his fourth national championship, loses in the semifinals. His mother was quite upset with it. pic.twitter.com/uHIXOvMIFx — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 18, 2023

Enjoy this weekend’s sports lineup. While it may be tough to beat last weekend, Cup Series driver Ross Chastain dropped in to give it a solid head start …

And just think. After this weekend, Major League Baseball is set to stage Opening Day and the Final Four tips off, just to name a few items on the sports calendar.

One thing, though, remember where you parked your car.