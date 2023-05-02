Sports

The World’s 10 Highest-Paid Athletes in 2023: Cristiano Ronaldo tops list

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo stands and stares.

Forbes released the list of the world’s 10 highest-paid athletes in 2023. The list consists of three soccer athletes, three basketball players, two golfers, one boxer, and one tennis star. Who are the world’s 10 highest-paid athletes in 2023?

Cristiano Ronaldo Tops The List

In 2023, soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list with $136 million. The 38-year-old made $46 million on the field and $90 million off the field.

In 2023, Ronaldo signed a 2.5-year contract with Saudi club Al Nassr worth over $200 million per year. Ronaldo is guaranteed to make $75 million for his on-the-field services, with the potential to reach $200 million through commercial agreements with the club.

Off the field, Ronaldo is one of the most popular athletes in the world. The Portuguese superstar has 580 million followers on Instagram, the most for any individual on the app.

Ronaldo has a lifetime contract with Nike. Other brand deals include Herbalife, DAZN, Clear, and MTG.

The World’s 10 Highest-Paid Athletes in 2023

Behind Ronaldo, which other athletes find themselves on the list?

Lionel Messi ($130 million) and Kylian Mbappe ($120 million) are second and third on the list, meaning the top three highest-paid athletes in the world are soccer players.

LeBron James ($119 million) is the highest-paid basketball player and American-born athlete on the list. James’s net worth has surpassed $1 billion thanks to his on-the-court earnings, Nike endorsement contract, SpringHill Company co-foundership, and stake in Fenway Sports Group, the owner of the Boston Red Sox, Liverpool FC, and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Other notable names include boxer Canelo Álvarez ($110 million), golfer Phil Mickelson ($106 million), and tennis star Roger Federer ($95 million).

Check out the entire chart below via Forbes.

The World’s 10 Highest-Paid Athletes 2023 (Forbes)

 Money
Cristiano Ronaldo $136 million
Lionel Messi $130 million
Kylian Mbappe $120 million
LeBron James $119 million
Canelo Álvarez  $110 million
Dustin Johnson $107 million
Phil Mickelson $106 million
Stephen Curry $100 million
Roger Federer $95 million
Kevin Durant $89 million

 

NBA Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Sports
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To Sports

Sports
a basketball extablish shot (1)

Twitter Reacts To Upcoming Big Sports Weekend; Will It Top Last Week?

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 24 2023
Sports
MyBookie Sports Betting Homepage
MyBookie British Open Free Bets | The Open 2022 Betting Offers
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jul 12 2022
Sports
USATSI_10983053_168396541_lowres-2
Eddie Olczyk Belmont Stakes Picks 2022 | Free Belmont Picks Today
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 11 2022
Sports
Jeff Siegel Picks Zandon to win Kentucky Derby 2022
Michelle Yu Kentucky Derby Picks 2022 | Michelle Yu Horse Racing Picks
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 7 2022
Sports
USATSI_18201300_168396541_lowres-2
Kentucky Derby Longshots, Predictions, Odds and Best Bets
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 4 2022
Sports
USATSI_15986060_168396541_lowres-3
List of Kentucky Derby Winners | Kentucky Derby History
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 28 2023
Sports
NBA: Finals-Milwaukee Bucks at Phoenix Suns
What Sports To Watch On TV This Weekend April 16&17
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 15 2022
More News
Arrow to top