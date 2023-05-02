Forbes released the list of the world’s 10 highest-paid athletes in 2023. The list consists of three soccer athletes, three basketball players, two golfers, one boxer, and one tennis star. Who are the world’s 10 highest-paid athletes in 2023?

Cristiano Ronaldo Tops The List

In 2023, soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list with $136 million. The 38-year-old made $46 million on the field and $90 million off the field.

In 2023, Ronaldo signed a 2.5-year contract with Saudi club Al Nassr worth over $200 million per year. Ronaldo is guaranteed to make $75 million for his on-the-field services, with the potential to reach $200 million through commercial agreements with the club.

Off the field, Ronaldo is one of the most popular athletes in the world. The Portuguese superstar has 580 million followers on Instagram, the most for any individual on the app.

Ronaldo has a lifetime contract with Nike. Other brand deals include Herbalife, DAZN, Clear, and MTG.

The World’s 10 Highest-Paid Athletes in 2023

Behind Ronaldo, which other athletes find themselves on the list?

Lionel Messi ($130 million) and Kylian Mbappe ($120 million) are second and third on the list, meaning the top three highest-paid athletes in the world are soccer players.

LeBron James ($119 million) is the highest-paid basketball player and American-born athlete on the list. James’s net worth has surpassed $1 billion thanks to his on-the-court earnings, Nike endorsement contract, SpringHill Company co-foundership, and stake in Fenway Sports Group, the owner of the Boston Red Sox, Liverpool FC, and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Other notable names include boxer Canelo Álvarez ($110 million), golfer Phil Mickelson ($106 million), and tennis star Roger Federer ($95 million).

Check out the entire chart below via Forbes.

The World’s 10 Highest-Paid Athletes 2023 (Forbes) Money Cristiano Ronaldo $136 million Lionel Messi $130 million Kylian Mbappe $120 million LeBron James $119 million Canelo Álvarez $110 million Dustin Johnson $107 million Phil Mickelson $106 million Stephen Curry $100 million Roger Federer $95 million Kevin Durant $89 million

