9/22/20 Game Preview: Tampa Bay Rays at New York Mets

Jacob deGrom was sensational for the New York Mets (24-30) last night but it didn’t matter. The Mets couldn’t take advantage of seven innings of two-run ball with 14 strikeouts from deGrom, losing to the Tampa Bay Rays (36-19) 2-1. Any slim hope the Mets have of reaching the postseason will involve running the table so they will have to win tonight and even up their series with the Rays. First pitch for tonight’s game is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

The Mets will send right-hander Seth Lugo (2-3, 4.34 ERA) to the mound tonight. Lugo was hit hard in his last start, giving up six runs in 1.2 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies last Thursday, but was bailed out of a loss when the Mets rallied for a 10-6 win. The Rays will counter with lefty Blake Snell (4-1, 3.05 ERA). Snell pitched well against the Baltimore Orioles last Thursday, allowing one run in 5.1 innings of work, but was not a factor in the decision. Tampa Bay went on to win the game 3-1.

