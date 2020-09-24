9/24/20 Game Preview: New York Mets at Washington Nationals

They may still be mathematically alive but the New York Mets (25-31) are essentially playing out the string. An 8-5 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays last night guaranteed a sub-.500 finish for the Mets and reduced their odds of making the postseason to just 1.8 percent. The Mets will look to keep their faint hopes alive another day as they begin their final series of the regular season, a four-game matchup against the last-place Washington Nationals (23-33). First pitch for the opener is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at Nationals Park.

The Mets will send rookie left-hander David Peterson (5-2, 3.80 ERA) to the mound today for his final start of the year. Peterson was sharp in his last start, allowing one run in six innings last Saturday to defeat the Atlanta Braves and pick up his fifth victory of the season. The Nationals will counter with lefty Patrick Corbin (2-6, 4.76 ERA) to complete the matchup of southpaws. Corbin got lit up by the Miami Marlins last Saturday, giving up seven runs in six innings to suffer his sixth loss of the year.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: