4/25/21 Game Preview: Washington Nationals at New York Mets

Defense and clutch hitting have been issues for the New York Mets (8-8) in the early going and yesterday’s game was a perfect example of those flaws. The Mets got a sloppy defensive play from Michael Conforto in the first inning to set up some runs and more defensive mistakes helped the Washington Nationals (8-10) jump all over Marcus Stroman in a 7-1 win. The two teams have split the first two games of this weekend set and will look to secure a series victory in the rubber game this afternoon. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. at Citi Field.
The Mets will send right-hander Taijuan Walker (0-1, 3.21 ERA) to the mound today. Walker suffered his first loss of the season on Tuesday, giving up three runs (two earned) in 3.2 innings to fall to the Chicago Cubs after a key error from J.D. Davis set a disastrous fourth inning in motion. The Nationals will counter with lefty Patrick Corbin (0-2, 10.95 ERA). Corbin delivered his best start of the season on Tuesday, tossing six shutout innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, but wasn’t a factor in the decision. Washington ended up winning the game 3-2.
New York Mets Lineup:
Today’s starting lineup. #LGM pic.twitter.com/zPwSBfB0WY
— New York Mets (@Mets) April 25, 2021
Pre-Game Notes:
- Walker has faced the Nationals once in his career, giving up three runs in 4.2 innings against them back in 2017 as a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- Corbin is 4-6 with a 4.25 ERA in his career against the Mets.
- Dominic Smith and Jeff McNeil will sit today with a lefty on the mound. Brandon Nimmo will shift over to left field and bat leadoff while Jonathan Villar starts at second base and hits seventh.
- Albert Almora Jr will finally make his first start as a Met today. Almora will man center field and bat eighth.
- Alex Avila is 4 for 7 with two home runs and six RBI’s against Walker.
- Michael Conforto (9 for 25, 2B, 5 HR, 12 RBI) and J.D. Davis (7 for 26, 3 2B, 3 HR, 4 RBI) have hit Corbin well in their careers.