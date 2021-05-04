Edmonton Oilers Sign G Ilya Konovalov

In the lead-up to last night’s game against the Vancouver Canucks, the Edmonton Oilers took care of a bit of business on the prospect front. The club announced that they signed goaltender Ilya Konovalov to a two-year, entry-level contract starting with the 2021-22 season.

Per PuckPedia, Konovalov’s two-year ELC carries a cap hit of $842,500 per season, with a base salary of $750,000. Konovalov will also earn a $92,500 signing bonus each season, and can earn $82,500 in performance bonuses.

In 19 games this past season with Lokomotiv Yaroslavl of the KHL, Konovalov went 9-7-2 with a 2.29 GAA and a .923 save percentage. It was his third full season with Lokomotiv, and his second season with a save percentage over .920. Konovalov posted a .930 save percentage in 45 games during the 2018-19 season, his first full KHL campaign.

Konovalov was Edmonton’s third-round draft pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, 85th overall. He’ll begin his North American career this fall, likely with a trip to Oilers training camp and then a heavy workload with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors.

Overall, Konovalov played in 111 career KHL games with Lokomotiv. Over that span, he posted a 53-41-9 record with a 2.14 GAA, .922 save percentage and 14 career shutouts. He also appeared in 13 career playoff games during his KHL career.