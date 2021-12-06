Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Cameron Maybin

Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Albert Almora Jr) to Y (Jordan Yamamoto). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at outfielder Cameron Maybin.

Player Review: Cameron Maybin

2021 Stats:

Minor Leagues (2 Teams): 22 Games, 83 At Bats, .145 Batting Average, 12 Hits, 3 Doubles, 1 Home Run, 8 RBI’s, 10 Runs Scored, 1 Stolen Base, .445 OPS

Major Leagues: 9 Games, 28 At Bats, .036 Batting Average, 1 Hit, 2 Runs Scored, 1 Stolen Base, .218 OPS, -0.3 WAR

Story: Well-traveled veteran Cameron Maybin began 2021 in the Chicago Cubs organization, where he failed to make the team out of spring training. Maybin spent April at the alternate site before being assigned to AAA Iowa, where he spent a few weeks before being traded to the New York Mets for cash considerations that were worth one dollar. The Mets had been hit with a rash of injuries in the outfield and needed bodies to play in their big league lineup while the Cubs decided to give Maybin a chance to play at the big league level, an opportunity that wasn’t expected to be available in Chicago for a while.

Maybin came over and struggled immediately, setting the Mets’ club record by going hitless in his first 27 at-bats before pushing a dribbler down the third-base line against the Atlanta Braves to record a base hit. That single would be the only hit of Maybin’s Mets’ career as he was designated for assignment on May 31 to free up a 40-man roster spot when Seth Lugo returned from the injured list. Maybin was outrighted to AAA Syracuse, where he was never heard from again.

Grade: D

Maybin was a desperation move for the Mets and they got essentially what they paid for in the trade.

Contract Status: Free Agent

Odds of Returning: 0%

2022 Role: None

Maybin elected free agency on October 4 and will look to latch on somewhere on a minor league deal to try and revive his career. That won’t happen with the Mets, who were never tempted to bring Maybin back onto their active roster even when they had more injury issues during the summer.

