Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Trevor Williams

Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Albert Almora Jr) to Y (Jordan Yamamoto). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at starting pitcher Trevor Williams.

Player Review: Trevor Williams

2021 Stats:

Minor Leagues (2 Teams): 4 Starts, 19.0 Innings Pitched, 2-0 Won-Loss Record, 1.42 ERA, 0.74 WHIP, 15:3 K:BB Ratio

Major Leagues (Chicago Cubs): 13 Appearances, 12 Starts, 58.2 Innings Pitched, 4-2 Won-Loss Record, 5.06 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 61:22 K:BB Ratio, -0.2 WAR

Major Leagues (New York Mets): 10 Appearances, 3 Starts, 32.1 Innings Pitched, 0-0 Won-Loss Record, 3.06 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 29:9 K:BB Ratio, 0.5 WAR

Story: After spending the first five years of his major league career with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Trevor Williams signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs in February. Williams became a part of the Cubs’ starting rotation but was dealt to the Mets along with Javier Baez in July with New York seeking optionable starting pitching depth at the trade deadline. The Mets sent Williams to AAA Syracuse after the deal but quickly brought him up by mid-August, where he worked primarily as a long man down the stretch. Williams was effective as a Met, working to a 3.06 ERA and providing valuable innings over the final two months of the year.

Grade: B-

Williams was the secondary piece in the Baez trade but did provide some good value to the Mets when they needed innings filled or a spot start.

Contract Status: Arbitration Eligible (Third and Final Time)

Odds of Returning: 100%

2022 Role: Long Reliever

The Mets tendered Williams a contract in November with an eye towards having him be their long man in 2022. Williams is out of minor league options so he will have to stay on the active roster if the Mets want to retain his rights going forward. Having a long man like Williams on the roster is valuable since he would be the first option for the Mets to fill in as a starter if one of their regular rotation options gets hurt.

