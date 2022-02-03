Olympic Recap: February 3

The first day of women’s hockey took place on Thursday, with the United States victorious in the most intriguing game of the day. However, even though the United States trounced Finland 5-2, the win felt like a loss as the Americans lost forward Brianna Decker for the remainder of the tournament with a lower leg injury, and is gone for the remainder of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing.

The Americans were not the only nation to suffer a loss in the women’s hockey tournament. In Canada’s 12-1 trouncing over Switzerland, they lost their star forward in Melodie Daoust. Just how much of a loss is this for the two superpower women’s hockey nations? Well, Daoust led the 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation Women’s World Hockey Championship in scoring last year in Calgary. She had a tournament-leading 12 points. Decker of Dousman, Wisconsin, led the 2017 IIHF Women’s World Hockey Championship in assists (nine), and was the co-leader of the tournament in points with 12, as she was tied with American teammate Kendall Coyne.

Mixed doubles curling continued on Thursday with Italy the only team undefeated so far at two wins and zero losses. The Italian team of Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner beat the United States 8-4, and Switzerland 8-7 on Thursday. The Italian win over Switzerland should be considered an upset as the Swiss team of Jenny Perret and Martin Rios were the 2017 World Mixed Doubles curling champions from Lethbridge. However, Perret and Rios were able to bounce back with an 8-7 win in the evening draw over reigning World Champions Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds of Great Britain.

In other Olympic curling news, reigning Olympic men’s curling champion John Shuster of Duluth, Minnesota will be the flag bearer for the United States in the Opening Ceremonies. He is joined by speed skater Brittany Bowe of Ocala, Florida. Bowe, who is a four-time gold medalist at the World Single Distance Speed Skating Championship, won the bronze medal in the women’s team pursuit at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang.

