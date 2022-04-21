The One Where Wilmer Flores Beats Us With His Defense

We couldn’t have expected Chris Bassitt to go through an entire season without giving up a run. (I mean, Jerry Blevins did it in 2015, but that’s because he got injured after five innings, and we certainly don’t want that for Chris.) The Giants touched him up for three in the first, one in the 2nd, and one in the 4th on Wednesday. And try as they might, the Mets dropped a 5-2 decision to the Giants on Wednesday.

This is the kind of game that gives me writers block, and I guess that’s a good thing? Because if this was a true heartbreaker, I’d have 1,500 words for you. But the worst thing that happened was the irony of Wilmer FLores beating us with not only his offense (an RBI single in the first), but his … defense?

Wilmer Flores saves the day 😅 pic.twitter.com/j9aDPGbIBj — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 21, 2022

That happened in the 8th inning with Dom Smith at the plate as the tying run as the Mets crept to within 5-2 after scratching out runs on a Starling Marte single in the 7th and a Mark Canha single in the 8th off a struggling Taylor Rogers. Or Trevor Rogers. Or Mister Rogers. i’m really not sure and I’m too tired to look it up. At that point I thought I was going to write about the turning point being Canha being allowed to hit against the righty Rogers by the consortium of Mets’ fill in managers as Buck Showalter was away due to a medical procedure. But then Smith hit a seed that was labeled for the outfield that instead landed in Flores’ glove and that was that.

Bob Murphy had a great way of making every inning of every game sound important. I wish I could make this game sound as important as the others. But this reads as one of those 56 games that every team loses every year. Don’t lose sleep over it.

Today’s Hate List

