Tantalizing Destiny

Saturday was one of those annoying games that, yeah … we were destined to lose it as they were starting Trevor Williams and what the hell are you seriously going to expect from Trevor Williams at this point in time? I’m honestly more concerned that in two games they’ve made Humberto Castellanos look like Humberto Cy Young. But I digress.

The Mets’ SP8 is stinking up the joint? Oh well. — Rich CouTTTinho (@TeamThirstTrap) April 24, 2022

But after the Diamondbacks got off to a 4-0 lead, the Mets did everything they could to climb back into it. They scored two runs in the 5th to make it 4-2 on RBI hits by Jeff McNeil and Tomas Nido. Then they had two walks in the 6th, two hits in the 7th, and a hit in the 8th. The 7th inning especially hurt as they had gone down 5-2, and Robinson Cano reached on a 15 foot single in front of the plate. Then he went to second on a wild pitch before McNeil hit one up the middle. For some reason, Cano sauntered back towards second and right into the ball for an out. It most likely wouldn’t have been a hit as the shortstop was right behind it. But walking into a batted ball just seems so deflating as the other team gets a free out. They don’t even have to earn it by throwing the ball to first base.

Then in the 9th inning, the inevitable ending was plastered on a highlight reel:

A perfect way to seal a #Dbacks win! pic.twitter.com/C6p9BcAbQJ — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) April 24, 2022

The Mets were destined to lose this game. But they tantalized us for three innings. I guess that’s … good? Or perhaps it doesn’t matter. I don’t know. The Mets are 11-5. And at least everyone else in the division lost except the Marlins, and they played the Braves. Maybe let Cano be a positive influence on the bench tomorrow.

Today’s Hate List

Easy.

Fans at Yankee Stadium throw things at Guardians players after the game ends. pic.twitter.com/1LIv66LfBW — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) April 23, 2022

“Why are we showing Yankees highlights?”