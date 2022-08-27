08/27/22 Game Preview: Colorado Rockies at New York Mets

A thrilling walk-off win last night set the stage for a fun Old Timer’s Day for the New York Mets (81-46). With the pre-game festivities over and done with, the present day Mets will look to continue their winning ways by earning a third consecutive win over the Colorado Rockies (54-73) tonight. First pitch for tonight’s game is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.
Left-hander David Peterson (6-3, 3.44 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Peterson struggled in his last start, giving up three runs in 4.2 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies last Saturday to suffer his third loss of the season. The Rockies will counter with lefty Kyle Freeland (7-8, 4.93 ERA). Freeland was hit hard by the San Francisco Giants in his last start, giving up six runs (five earned) in 6.1 innings of work on Sunday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Rockies would go on to lose in extra innings.
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
Peterson has made one career start against the Rockies, giving up three runs in six innings against them on May 24, 2021 at Citi Field but suffered a loss in that game.
Freeland is 2-0 with a 2.25 ERA in four career appearances, including three starts, against the Mets.
RHP Connor Grey was demoted to AAA Syracuse to make room for Peterson on the active roster.
3B Eduardo Escobar (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list. IF Yolmer Sanchez was designated for assignment to make room for Escobar on the active roster.
Escobar will start at third base with the lefty Freeland on the mound and bat eighth.
Darin Ruf will serve as the designated hitter with the lefty Freeland on the mound and hit fifth.