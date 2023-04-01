News

2 Intriguing April Fool’s Sports Jokes Making Rounds On The Internet

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
d72e7-april-fools-day08

April Fool’s Day is a tough one to navigate especially for sports fans on the internet.

No one knows if someone is tweeting a prank or sharing serious news.

ESPN sports insider Mike Greenberg shared his thoughts on April Fool’s Day.

He said:

“I can’t speak for anybody else but I hate April Fool’s Day. I live with enough apprehension in my life without having to wonder if everyone is just kidding.”

It is worth noting that Greenberg is a New York Jets fan so he has plenty of anxiety as he awaits an Aaron Rodgers trade.

Here are two intriguing sports April Fool’s jokes making their rounds on the internet.

1. NFL: Ezekiel Elliott Signed With The Philadelphia Eagles

We know that free agent running back  Ezekiel Elliott put the Philadelphia Eagles on his wish list of teams to play for in 2023.

Eagles fans are not receptive to the idea of a former Cowboy who they believe has already played his career-best years joining the roster for the upcoming season.

 

That did not stop Eagles Nation from tweeting news of a fake contract deal for one year worth $10.5 million to its 136,000 followers.

The news was not well received until savvy followers realized it was a joke.

Then, relief set in.

2. Tennis: Roger Federer Is Unretiring And Playing At Wimbledon

The Tennis Letter decided to pull at the heartstrings of its 8,000+ followers by using April Fool’s Day to fulfill what would be a wish list item for many fans.

Announcing breaking news that Roger Federer told Swiss media he wants to make a final run at Wimbledon in 2023 was something that was met with bitter disappointment when the joke was fleshed out.

There is absolutely no indication that Federer is unretiring; his tennis playing career is finished.

Sad but true.

Conclusion: Listen To RGIII

To wrap up the April Fool’s Day madness, everyone should take ESPN analyst and former NFL player Robert Griffin III’s advice.

He said:

“April Fool’s Day always makes me laugh. Everyone critically evaluates everything they read on the internet before accepting it as the truth, when that standard should be an every day thing.”

Words to live by 365 days a year.

Topics  
News
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To News

News
when-are-nfl-owner-meetings-1024x683

Proposed Rule Changes For 2023 NFL Owners Meeting

Author image Colin Lynch  •  Mar 25 2023
News
Alexis Knierim Brandon Frazier
2023 World Figure Skating Championships: Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier in Second Place as Interim Coach Replaces Todd Sand
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 22 2023
News
Veronika Rajek (1)
Who is Tom Brady’s New Girlfriend? Veronika Rajek Net Worth, Age, Instagram, and Bio
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 21 2023
News
Jim Nantz is 10th Highest Paid Sports Broadcasters In 2023
Broadcaster Jim Nantz Retiring From March Madness After 2023
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 21 2023
News
2016 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials - Day 2
Katie Ledecky Turns 26! Five Facts About The Swimming Champion
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 17 2023
News
Syndication: The Record
Online Sports Betting, Including College Sports, Could Become Legal In North Carolina By January
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 17 2023
News
Wrestling: WWE-Wrestlemania
Pat McAfee Could Be Planning His Own Potential Career Shakeup
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 15 2023
More News
Arrow to top