April Fool’s Day is a tough one to navigate especially for sports fans on the internet.

No one knows if someone is tweeting a prank or sharing serious news.

ESPN sports insider Mike Greenberg shared his thoughts on April Fool’s Day.

He said:

“I can’t speak for anybody else but I hate April Fool’s Day. I live with enough apprehension in my life without having to wonder if everyone is just kidding.”

I can’t speak for anybody else but I hate April Fool’s Day. I live with enough apprehension in my life without having to wonder if everyone is just kidding. — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) April 1, 2023

It is worth noting that Greenberg is a New York Jets fan so he has plenty of anxiety as he awaits an Aaron Rodgers trade.

Here are two intriguing sports April Fool’s jokes making their rounds on the internet.

1. NFL: Ezekiel Elliott Signed With The Philadelphia Eagles

We know that free agent running back Ezekiel Elliott put the Philadelphia Eagles on his wish list of teams to play for in 2023.

Eagles fans are not receptive to the idea of a former Cowboy who they believe has already played his career-best years joining the roster for the upcoming season.

That did not stop Eagles Nation from tweeting news of a fake contract deal for one year worth $10.5 million to its 136,000 followers.

The news was not well received until savvy followers realized it was a joke.

Then, relief set in.

2. Tennis: Roger Federer Is Unretiring And Playing At Wimbledon

The Tennis Letter decided to pull at the heartstrings of its 8,000+ followers by using April Fool’s Day to fulfill what would be a wish list item for many fans.

Announcing breaking news that Roger Federer told Swiss media he wants to make a final run at Wimbledon in 2023 was something that was met with bitter disappointment when the joke was fleshed out.

BREAKING: Roger Federer announces to Swiss media that he hopes to make one final run at Wimbledon this year returning at the age of 41. Tennis gods answered our prayers 🙏 pic.twitter.com/gfaXSimMqe — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) April 1, 2023

There is absolutely no indication that Federer is unretiring; his tennis playing career is finished.

Sad but true.

Conclusion: Listen To RGIII

To wrap up the April Fool’s Day madness, everyone should take ESPN analyst and former NFL player Robert Griffin III’s advice.

He said:

“April Fool’s Day always makes me laugh. Everyone critically evaluates everything they read on the internet before accepting it as the truth, when that standard should be an every day thing.”

April Fools’ Day always makes me laugh. Everyone critically evaluates everything they read on the internet before accepting it as the truth, when that standard should be an every day thing. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 1, 2023

Words to live by 365 days a year.