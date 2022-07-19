2022 All Star Game Preview: American League vs. National League

After a two-year delay due to the COVID pandemic, the Major League Baseball All-Star Game is back at Dodger Stadium. Originally scheduled to host the 2020 All-Star Game before COVID delayed the season, Los Angeles is set to welcome baseball’s brightest stars for a showcase of the game’s most talented players to the world. First pitch for the 92nd edition of the Midsummer Classic is scheduled for shortly after 8:00 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers’ left-hander Clayton Kershaw (7-2, 2.13 ERA) is set to start for the National League in his home ballpark. Kershaw will be making his ninth All-Star Game appearance but was given the first start of his career in the contest ahead of Miami’s Sandy Alcantara. The American League will counter with Tampa Bay Rays’ lefty Shane McClanahan (10-3, 1.71 ERA). This will be the first All-Star Game appearance and start for McClanahan, who made his big league debut for Tampa Bay in 2020.

Local Coverage:

Television: FOX

Radio: ESPN Radio

American League Starting Lineup:

Presenting the starting lineup for the American League All-Stars! ✨ pic.twitter.com/NU1hczI0Mt — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 18, 2022

National League Starting Lineup:

Presenting the starting lineup for the National League All-Stars! ✨ pic.twitter.com/jrowdKowbM — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 18, 2022

Pre-Game Notes: