2022 All Star Game Preview: American League vs. National League

After a two-year delay due to the COVID pandemic, the Major League Baseball All-Star Game is back at Dodger Stadium. Originally scheduled to host the 2020 All-Star Game before COVID delayed the season, Los Angeles is set to welcome baseball’s brightest stars for a showcase of the game’s most talented players to the world. First pitch for the 92nd edition of the Midsummer Classic is scheduled for shortly after 8:00 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers’ left-hander Clayton Kershaw (7-2, 2.13 ERA) is set to start for the National League in his home ballpark. Kershaw will be making his ninth All-Star Game appearance but was given the first start of his career in the contest ahead of Miami’s Sandy Alcantara. The American League will counter with Tampa Bay Rays’ lefty Shane McClanahan (10-3, 1.71 ERA). This will be the first All-Star Game appearance and start for McClanahan, who made his big league debut for Tampa Bay in 2020.
Local Coverage:
Television: FOX
Radio: ESPN Radio
American League Starting Lineup:
Presenting the starting lineup for the American League All-Stars! ✨ pic.twitter.com/NU1hczI0Mt
— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 18, 2022
National League Starting Lineup:
Presenting the starting lineup for the National League All-Stars! ✨ pic.twitter.com/jrowdKowbM
— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 18, 2022
Pre-Game Notes:
The American League won last year’s All-Star Game at Coors Field 5-2 to earn their eighth consecutive win in the series.
The AL leads the all-time series in the All-Star Game 46-43-2.
If the game is tied after nine innings the contest will be decided by a five-round Home Run Derby. Each team will pick five hitters who get one swing to try and hit a homer and whoever leads after that will win the game.
Jeff McNeil will become the first Met to start an All-Star Game since David Wright and Matt Harvey back in 2013. McNeil will play second base and bat ninth.
Pete Alonso is available off the bench for the National League while Edwin Diaz may work out of the bullpen. Starling Marte opted against playing in the game to rest a groin injury he suffered late in the first half but will be in attendance for the pre-game festivities.