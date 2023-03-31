3/31/23 Game Preview: New York Mets at Miami Marlins

An Opening Day tradition unlike any other in baseball continued yesterday as the New York Mets (1-0) scored another victory to start their season. The Mets’ 5-3 win over the Miami Marlins (0-1) improved New York’s record to a league-best 41-21 on Opening Day, including a remarkable 41-13 run over the past 54 years. The two teams will continue their four-game series tonight as the Mets aim to pick up their second consecutive win over the Marlins. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. at loanDepot Park.

Left-hander David Peterson (7-5, 3.83 ERA in 2022) will take the mound for the Mets tonight. Peterson, who spent most of last season in the Mets’ rotation, is back in the mix this year after free-agent addition Jose Quintana required rib surgery that will sideline him into July. The Marlins will counter with lefty Jesus Luzardo (4-7, 3.32 ERA in 2022) to complete the matchup of southpaws. Luzardo is looking to build on a strong finish to last season to establish himself as a mainstay in Miami’s rotation.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Peterson is 2-1 with a 2.74 ERA in five career appearances, including four starts, against the Marlins. Luzardo is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA in four career starts against the Mets. Mark Canha will serve as the designated hitter with the lefty Luzardo on the mound and bat fifth. Tommy Pham will play left field and bat eighth. Jean Segura is 4 for 9 (.444) with a double, a home run and four RBIs in his career against Peterson. Jeff McNeil (4 for 8, RBI) and Brandon Nimmo (2 for 5, 2B, HR, 3 RBI) have good numbers against Luzardo.