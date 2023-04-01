4/1/23 Game Preview: New York Mets at Miami Marlins

While Opening Day was a positive for the New York Mets (1-1), Game 2 of 162 proved to be an all too familiar repeat of their problems down the stretch of 2022. The Mets’ offense mustered just one run off of Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins (1-1) bullpen in a 2-1 loss that evened up the opening four game series at a game a piece. The two teams are set to continue the series this afternoon with first pitch for Game 3 scheduled for 4:10 p.m. at loanDepot Park.

Right-hander Tylor Megill (4-2, 5.13 ERA in 2022) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Megill, who failed to make the team out of camp, is taking the rotation spot of Justin Verlander after the veteran landed on the injured list just prior to the start of the season. The Marlins will counter with young righty Edward Cabrera (6-4, 3.01 ERA in 2022), who is looking to take a big step forward this season.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Megill is 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA in two career appearances, including one start, against the Marlins. Cabrera is 1-1 with a 7.20 ERA in four career starts against the Mets. Daniel Vogelbach is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after sitting against the lefty Luzardo yesterday. He will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth. Starling Marte will get the day off. Jeff McNeil will start in right field and bat third, opening up third base for Luis Guillorme, who will hit seventh. Pete Alonso is 3 for 8 (.375) with three home runs and five RBI’s in his career against Cabrera.