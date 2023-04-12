Mets

4/12/23 Game Preview: San Diego Padres at New York Mets

Mike Phillips
Francisco Alvarez, New York Mets.

A familiar foe came back to roost for the New York Mets (6-6) last night: a lack of offense. The Mets loaded the bases with no one out in the first inning against the San Diego Padres (7-5) and failed to score, a bad omen on a night they ended up losing 4-2. The two teams have now split the first two games of this series and will look to secure the rubber game this afternoon. First pitch for the getaway day matinee is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Tylor Megill (2-0, 1.64 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Megill picked up a win in the Mets’ home opener last Friday, allowing just three hits over six shutout innings to defeat the Miami Marlins. The Padres will counter with lefty Blake Snell (0-1, 7.88 ERA). Snell was hit hard in his last start, giving up four runs in 3.2 innings against the Atlanta Braves last Thursday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game San Diego went on to lose 7-6.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

    Megill has never faced the Padres before.

    Snell is 3-3 with a 2.73 ERA in six career regular season starts against the Mets.

    Tommy Pham will serve as the designated hitter this afternoon and bat seventh.

    Nelson Cruz has a three-run homer in four career at-bats against Megill.

    Pete Alonso (3 for 10, 2B, HR, RBI), Mark Canha (4 for 12, 2B, 2 RBI), Starling Marte (5 for 17, 2B, HR, RBI) and Brandon Nimmo (6 for 12, 2B, 2 RBI) have done well against Snell in the past.

    This is the final game of the Mets’ six-game home stand. They have gone 3-2 over the first five games.

Mike Phillips

Mike Phillips

