4/15/23 Game Preview: New York Mets At Oakland A’s

When you play bad teams in Major League Baseball, the good ones find a way to take advantage. The New York Mets (8-6) saw their bats break out in a big way last night as they exploded for 17 runs in a rout of the hapless Oakland A’s (3-11), headlined by a seven-RBI night from Francisco Lindor. The victory extended the Mets’ winning streak to three, a number they will look to push to four as they continue their series with Oakland this afternoon. First pitch for the middle game of the weekend set is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. at Oakland Coliseum.

Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (0-2, 11.42 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Carrasco has had a rough start to the season, including Sunday’s game against the Miami Marlins, when he gave up six runs in 4.2 innings to suffer his second loss of the season. The A’s will counter with righty Shintaro Fujinami (0-2, 17.55 ERA), who made the transition from Japan to the majors this season. Fujinami was hit hard by the Tampa Bay Rays in his last start, giving up five runs in 4.1 innings last Saturday to suffer his second loss of the season.

Local Coverage:

Television: WPIX

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Carrasco is 4-2 with a 3.14 ERA in eight career appearances, including seven starts, against the A’s. Fujinami has never faced the Mets before. Mark Canha is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after getting the night off. He will play left field and bat sixth. Eduardo Escobar will get the day off. Luis Guillorme will start at third base and bat eighth. Francisco Alvarez will start behind the plate for the Mets and bat ninth. Jesus Aguilar (5 for 13, 2 2B, 2 RBI) and Tony Kemp (3 for 7, HR, 2 RBI) have done well against Carrasco in the past.