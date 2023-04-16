4/16/23 Game Preview: New York Mets at Oakland A’s

There’s an adage in baseball that every team loses 50 games and wins 50 games, leaving the other 60 as the ones that decide the fate of a season. The New York Mets (9-6) got one of those other 60 in the win column yesterday, rallying from an early 2-1 deficit to squeak out a 3-2 win over the struggling Oakland A’s (3-12) and secure a series victory. Next up for the Mets will be an attempt to complete the sweep of Oakland this afternoon with first pitch scheduled for 4:10 p.m. at Oakland Coliseum.

Right-hander Jose Butto (0-0, 15.75 ERA in 2022) will make a spot start for the Mets in his 2022 debut. Butto is filling in for Max Scherzer, who will get a few extra days of rest after reporting back soreness after his last start. The A’s will counter with lefty J.P. Sears (0-1, 5.59 ERA), a key piece they got back in the Frankie Montas trade from the New York Yankees last season. Sears pitched well in his last start, allowing three runs in five innings against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday, but got stuck with a tough-luck loss thanks to a lack of run support from his teammates.

Local Coverage:

Television: WPIX

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Butto has never faced the A’s before. Sears started against the Mets in Oakland last September, giving up six runs in 3.2 innings to suffer a loss. Daniel Vogelbach will sit with the lefty Sears on the mound. Mark Canha will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth while Tommy Pham starts in left field and hits sixth. Eduardo Escobar is back in the Mets’ lineup after getting the day off yesterday. He will start at third base and hit eighth. The Mets are reportedly calling up 3B Brett Baty from AAA Syracuse. The move will not be made prior to today’s game so the corresponding roster move isn’t known as of post time. Escobar (2 for 2, 2 RBI) and Francisco Lindor (2 for 3, 2B, 2 RBI) had good games against Sears last season. This is the final game of the season between the Mets and A’s. The Mets have already won the season series by winning each of the past two games.