4/17/23 Game Preview: New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers

The New York Mets (10-6) have hit their groove after a so-so start to the season. Sunday’s extra-inning win completed a sweep of the Oakland A’s as the Mets have now won four straight games to pick up their tenth win of the year. There is no rest for the weary, however, as the Mets are set to continue their 10-game West Coast road trip tonight as they begin a series with the Los Angeles Dodgers (8-8). First pitch for the opener of this three-game set is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. at Dodger Stadium.

2022 was a very successful year for the Dodgers, who did plenty of winning during the regular season, racking up 111 victories to win the National League West by 22 games and picking up the most regular season wins for any team since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. Unfortunately for Los Angeles, that success didn’t carry over to the postseason as they were upset by the San Diego Padres in the Division Series, setting off an unlikely offseason of modesty. Trea Turner departed in free agency alongside longtime clubhouse leader Justin Turner and A.J. Pollock, creating holes the Dodgers largely filled with stopgaps like J.D. Martinez and Noah Syndergaard. The idea was to give some of the Dodgers’ prospects a chance to assert themselves while resetting their luxury tax penalties, giving them the resources to make a huge push for Shohei Ohtani in free agency next winter, but that approach has left them vulnerable to being surpassed by San Diego in the West.

Left-hander David Peterson (0-2, 4.91 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Peterson pitched well in his last start, allowing two runs in 5.2 innings against the Padres last Tuesday, but he was stuck with a tough-luck loss due to a lack of run support from his teammates. The Dodgers will counter with righty Dustin May (1-1, 1.47 ERA), who is making his return from Tommy John surgery. May was also a tough-luck loser his last time out, giving up just two runs in 5.2 innings against the San Francisco Giants last Tuesday, but suffered his first defeat of 2023 due to a lack of run support.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

The Mets went 4-3 against the Dodgers in 2022 and split a four-game series at Dodger Stadium in their last trip to Los Angeles in June. Peterson has made one career start against the Dodgers, allowing two runs in 3.2 innings of work last June in a game the Mets went on to win 9-4. May has made one career appearance against the Mets, striking out two batters in a scoreless inning of relief back in 2019. The Mets have recalled 3B Brett Baty from AAA Syracuse. OF Tim Locastro was placed on the 10-day injured list with back spasms to make room for Baty on the active roster. The Mets have recalled RHP Edwin Uceta from AAA Syracuse to add a fresh arm to their bullpen. Yesterday’s starter, RHP Jose Butto, was sent down to Syracuse to make room for Uceta on the active roster. Baty is in the starting lineup for the Mets tonight. He will bat eighth and start at third base. Daniel Vogelbach is back in the starting lineup after sitting against lefty J.P. Sears yesterday. He will serve as the designated hitter and bat seventh. Miguel Rojas is 5 for 9 (.556) with two doubles, a home run and two RBIs in his career against Peterson. Mark Canha (2 for 5) and Tommy Pham (2 for 8) are the only Mets with any notable experience against May.