4/18/23 Game Preview: New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers

It may only be April, but the New York Mets (11-6) picked up one of their most exciting wins of the season last night. The Mets won a back-and-forth battle against the Los Angeles Dodgers (8-9) 8-6 in a game that featured plenty of long balls and lead changes. The win was the Mets’ fifth in a row and they will look to make it six straight as they continue their series with the Dodgers tonight. First pitch for the middle game of this three-game set is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. at Dodger Stadium.

Right-hander Tylor Megill (3-0, 2.25 ERA) is set to take the mound today. Megill picked up his third win of the season last Wednesday, allowing two runs in five innings to defeat the San Diego Padres at Citi Field. The Dodgers will counter with legendary lefty Clayton Kershaw (2-1, 3.50 ERA). Kershaw also picked up a win last Wednesday, allowing three runs (two earned) in six innings to defeat the San Francisco Giants for his second victory of the season.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Megill has faced the Dodgers once in his career, allowing three runs in five innings on August 13, 2021, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets went on to lose 6-5. Kershaw is 10-0 with a 2.17 ERA in 16 career starts against the Mets. The Mets have placed RHP Carlos Carrasco on the 15-day injured list with elbow inflammation. RHP Jeff Brigham was recalled from AAA Syracuse to take Carrasco’s place on the active roster. RHP Dennis Santana was outrighted to AAA Syracuse after clearing waivers. Brett Baty will sit against the lefty Kershaw. Eduardo Escobar will start at third base and bat eighth. Daniel Vogelbach will sit with the lefty Kershaw on the mound. Brandon Nimmo will serve as the designated hitter and bat leadoff while Tommy Pham plays center field and hits seventh. Freddie Freeman (4 for 8) and Max Muncy (2 for 3, 2B) have done well against Megill in the past. Mark Canha is 3 for 10 with an RBI in his career against Kershaw.