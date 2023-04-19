4/19/23 Game Preview: New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers

While the New York Mets (11-7) may have solved one old nemesis earlier this season when they beat Yu Darvish, Clayton Kershaw still continues to own them. Kershaw dominated the Mets last night, tossing seven scoreless innings to earn his 200th career victory as the Los Angeles Dodgers (9-9) evened the series with a 3-0 win. The two teams will look to secure the rubber game this afternoon with first pitch for the matinee affair scheduled for 3:10 p.m. at Dodger Stadium.

Right-hander Max Scherzer (2-1, 4.41 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Scherzer picked up a win in his last start, tossing five shutout innings against the San Diego Padres on April 10 to earn his second victory of the season. The Dodgers will counter with former Met Noah Syndergaard (0-2, 5.63 ERA), who is set to make his first start against his old team. Syndergaard pitched well in his last start, allowing three runs in six innings against the Chicago Cubs last Friday, but was stuck with a loss due to a lack of run support from his teammates.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Scherzer is 5-5 with a 2.59 ERA in 16 career appearances, including 14 starts, against the Dodgers. Daniel Vogelbach and Brett Baty are back in the Mets’ starting lineup after sitting against the lefty Kershaw last night. Vogelbach will serve as the designated hitter and bat sixth while Baty plays third base and hits seventh. Francisco Alvarez will catch for the first time since Sunday and hit eighth. Mark Canha will get the day off. Jeff McNeil will slide out to left field and hit fifth while Luis Guillorme starts at second base and hits ninth. David Peralta is 6 for 20 (.300) with two doubles, two home runs and two RBIs in his career against Scherzer. Tommy Pham (4 for 10, 2B) and Francisco Lindor (1 for 3) are the only Mets with a notable track record against Syndergaard.