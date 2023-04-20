4/20/23 Game Preview: New York Mets at San Francisco Giants

The ramifications of Max Scherzer’s ejection for excessive rosin usage may be a problem in the long run for the New York Mets (12-7), but they still found a way to win without their ace yesterday. The victory was the Mets’ fifth in six games out west and they still have Scherzer for the time being as he appeals his 10-game suspension. Next up is the final leg of this 10-game trip, a four-game return to the Bay Area as they begin a weekend series with the San Francisco Giants (6-11). First pitch for the opener is scheduled for 9:45 p.m. at Oracle Park.

2022 was a disappointing year for the Giants, who entered the year with sky-high expectations after winning 107 games in 2021. Everything crashed back to Earth in San Francisco as the Giants slumped to a .500 record of 81-81, finishing in third place as they landed 30 games back of the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers. The Giants tried to go big game hunting in the offseason, failing to land Aaron Judge and backing out of a long-term deal with Carlos Correa due to concerns over his physical, instead using a series of short-term deals to add veterans like Michael Conforto, Mitch Haniger and Sean Manaea to the roster. The end result is a roster that appears to be in transition and may not have enough to truly be a factor in the improving National League West.

Right-hander Kodai Senga (2-0, 3.38 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Senga had his worst start as a major leaguer last Friday, giving up four runs in 4.2 innings to fall just shy of qualifying for a victory in a game the Mets won 17-6. The Giants will counter with the aforementioned lefty Manaea (0-0, 4.76 ERA). Manaea didn’t last long in his last start, giving up two runs in 3.1 innings against the Detroit Tigers last Friday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game San Francisco went on to lose in extra innings.

The Mets went 4-3 against the Giants last season but did drop two of three during their last trip to Oracle Park last May. Manaea is 1-0 with a 3.55 ERA in two career starts against the Mets. Daniel Vogelbach and Brett Baty will sit with the lefty Manaea on the mound. Tommy Pham will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth while Eduardo Escobar will start at third base and hit seventh. Starling Marte (neck soreness) is out of the starting lineup. Jeff McNeil will play right field and hit sixth while Luis Guillorme plays second base and hits eighth. Escobar (4 for 9, HR, 2 RBI), Francisco Lindor (4 for 12, 2 2B, HR, RBI) and Pham (5 for 9, 2B, 2 HR, 3 RBI) have done well against Manaea in the past.