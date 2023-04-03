4/3/23 Game Preview: New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers

The opening series of the season was a successful one for the New York Mets (3-1), who won three out of four against the Miami Marlins to get off to a solid start in division play. Kodai Senga displayed some impressive ghost forkballs in his debut as the Mets won 5-1 yesterday, extending their winning streak to two games, as they completed the first leg of a seven-game road trip. Next up is the first of three against the Milwaukee Brewers (2-1) with first pitch for Milwaukee’s home opener scheduled for 2:10 p.m. at American Family Field.

2022 was disappointing for Milwaukee, which went 86-76 to finish in second place in the National League Central, seven games back of the first-place St. Louis Cardinals. The Brewers lost some momentum when they dealt closer Josh Hader in the middle of the pennant race, leading to them missing the playoffs by just one game, due in large part to offensive struggles. GM Matt Arnold took some big swings in trades to improve the Brewers’ lineup, acquiring William Contreras, Owen Miller and Jesse Winker in trades to shake up a unit that didn’t deliver enough production to back up a strong pitching staff. The 2023 campaign is important for Milwaukee since there is a bit of friction with ace Corbin Burnes, who was unhappy with how the team handled contract negotiations during salary arbitration, making a winning year paramount with Burnes approaching free agency after next season.

The Mets will send right-hander Carlos Carrasco (15-7, 3.97 ERA in 2022) to the mound for his first start of the season. Carrasco started off strong last season and tied for the team lead with 15 wins but faded down the stretch to get left off the playoff roster entirely, making this season a big bounceback opportunity with free agency looming. The Brewers will counter with talented righty Freddy Peralta (4-4, 3.58 ERA in 2022). Injuries limited Peralta to just 18 appearances, including 17 starts, a year ago so Milwaukee is hoping better health will bring a breakout for him.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

The Mets went 4-2 against the Brewers last season and won two out of three against them at American Family Field in September. Carrasco is 2-1 with a 3.60 ERA in five career starts against the Brewers. Peralta has made one career start against the Mets, giving up four runs in 5.1 innings against them in 2021, and picked up a win. Brandon Nimmo is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after getting the day off on Sunday. He will start in center field and bat leadoff. Eduardo Escobar, who is just 1-for-16 to start the season, will get the day off. Luis Guillorme will start at third base and bat ninth. The Mets officially released Darin Ruf after he cleared waivers this morning. Willy Adames (7 for 9, 2B, HR, 3 RBI), Contreras (3 for 6, 2 HR, 3 RBI), Rowdy Tellez (3 for 7, 2 2B, RBI) and Jesse Winker (3 for 9, 2 2B) have good numbers against Carrasco.