4/4/23 Game Preview: New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers

There are some games over the course of the season that teams will flush down the toilet rather quickly. Monday’s game was a good example of that for the New York Mets (3-2), who came out flat and got blown out 10-0 by the Milwaukee Brewers (3-1) in their home opener. The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the Mets, who will look to start a new one as they aim to even up their series with the Brewers tonight. First pitch for the middle game of this three-game set is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. at American Family Field.

Right-hander Max Scherzer (1-0, 4.50 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets this evening. Scherzer picked up a win for the Mets on Opening Day, allowing three runs in six innings to defeat the Miami Marlins last Thursday. The Brewers will counter with lefty Wade Miley (2-2, 3.16 ERA in 2022), who will be making his season debut today.

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Scherzer is 3-3 with a 2.14 ERA in 11 career appearances, including 10 starts, against Milwaukee. Miley is 1-1 with a 3.72 ERA in six career starts against the Mets. Eduardo Escobar is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after getting the day off yesterday. He will start at third base and bat eighth. Daniel Vogelbach will sit with a lefty on the mound. Tommy Pham will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth. Victor Caratini (7 for 15, 2B, HR, RBI) and Luke Voit (3 for 8) have good numbers against Scherzer. Pete Alonso (3 for 6, HR, RBI), Francisco Lindor (5 for 13, 3 2B, RBI) and Starling Marte (9 for 22, 2B, RBI) have done well against Miley in the past.