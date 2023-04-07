4/7/23 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets

A rainout may have been just what the New York Mets (3-4) needed after a brutal sweep in Milwaukee. Wednesday’s walk-off loss to the Brewers was the Mets’ third straight as they wrapped up a 3-4 road trip in disastrous fashion. Having the day off should allow the Mets to reset the deck as they get ready for their home opener against the Miami Marlins (3-4) this afternoon. First pitch for the opener of this three-game series, which also kicks off a six-game home stand, is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Tylor Megill (1-0, 3.60 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Megill picked up his first win of the season on Saturday, allowing two runs in six innings to defeat the Marlins in Miami. The Marlins will counter with righty Edward Cabrera (0-0, 4.50 ERA), who was the opposing pitcher in that game. Cabrera received a no-decision after allowing two runs in four innings of work.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

The Mets won three out of four against the Marlins in Miami last weekend. The Mets went 54-27 at home in 2022, including a 6-4 mark against the Marlins at Citi Field. Catcher Omar Narvaez (left calf strain) was placed on the 10-day injured list. Francisco Alvarez was recalled from AAA Syracuse to take Narvaez’s place on the active roster. Luis Arraez (3 for 3) and Jazz Chisholm (3 for 5, 2B) have done well against Megill in a small sample size. Pete Alonso (3 for 8, 3 HR, 5 RBI), Mark Canha (2 for 3, 2B) and Brandon Nimmo (3 for 6, RBI) have good numbers against Cabrera.