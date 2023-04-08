4/8/23 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets

The home opener was a success for the New York Mets (4-4), who saw their bats finally wake up in a 9-3 win over the Miami Marlins (3-5). The Mets hit three home runs on the day to snap a three-game losing streak and pick up their fourth win over Miami in five tries. The two teams are set to continue their weekend set this afternoon with first pitch scheduled for 4:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Kodai Senga (1-0, 1.69 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Senga won his major league debut on Sunday, allowing one run in 5.1 innings against the Marlins in Miami. Lefty Trevor Rogers (0-1, 6.23 ERA) is set to counter Senga for the Marlins today. Rogers was the opposing starter on Sunday, giving up four runs in 4.1 innings of work to suffer the loss.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Daniel Vogelbach will sit with the lefty Rogers on the mound. Pete Alonso will serve as the DH and bat cleanup. Luis Arraez picked up two hits in three at-bats against Senga on Sunday. Starling Marte (3 for 9), Jeff McNeil (4 for 11, 3 2B, 2 RBI), Brandon Nimmo (4 for 13, 2 2B) and Tommy Pham (3 for 5, HR, 2 RBI) have good numbers against Rogers.