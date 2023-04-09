4/9/23 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets

Good teams find a way to beat up bad ones and the New York Mets (5-4) have taken care of business against the Miami Marlins (3-6) in the early going. The Mets picked up a 5-2 win over Miami yesterday in Kodai Senga’s Citi Field debut to improve to 5-1 in six games against the Marlins so far this season. The win also extended the Mets’ winning streak to two games and they will look to complete the sweep of the Marlins this afternoon. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (0-1, 11.25 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Carrasco had a rough start to his 2023 season on Monday, giving up five runs in four innings of work to lose to the Milwaukee Brewers. The Marlins will counter with lefty Braxton Garrett (0-0, 6.00 ERA), who will be making his first start of the season after Johnny Cueto landed on the injured list earlier this week. Garrett’s last appearance came in relief against the Mets on April 1 and he allowed two runs on six hits over three innings.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Carrasco is 5-1 with a 2.63 ERA in 10 career starts against the Marlins. Brandon Nimmo will get the day off. Tommy Pham will start in center field and bat leadoff. Daniel Vogelbach will sit again with the lefty Garrett on the mound. Mark Canha will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth while Tim Locastro starts in left field and hits ninth. Francisco Alvarez will make his first start of the season for the Mets. He will catch and hit eighth. Garrett Cooper (4 for 10, 2B, RBI), Nick Fortes (3 for 5) and Jean Segura (7 for 18, 2B, 3 HR, 6 RBI) have good numbers against Carrasco. Pete Alonso (2 for 7, HR, RBI), Canha (2 for 5, HR, RBI), Francisco Lindor (3 for 6, 2B, 2 HR, 4 RBI), Starling Marte (2 for 4, 2B, RBI) and Pham (4 for 10, RBI) have done well against Garrett in a small sample size.