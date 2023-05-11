5/11/23 Game Preview: New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds

It took over a month but the New York Mets (18-19) finally got a dominant pitching performance from one of their aces. Justin Verlander was magnificent against the Cincinnati Reds (15-21) last night, allowing just one run in seven innings of work as the Mets picked up a 2-1 win to snap a three-game losing streak. The two teams will look to secure the rubber game this afternoon in a matinee affair. First pitch for the series finale is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. at Great American Ball Park.

Right-hander Kodai Senga (4-1, 3.38 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Senga delivered his best start as a Met last Friday, allowing just two hits over six shutout innings to defeat the Colorado Rockies and earn his fourth win of the season. The Reds will counter with righty Derek Law (2-4, 3.00 ERA), who is expected to serve as an opener for a bullpen game. Law last pitched on Tuesday night, allowing a hit and a walk in a scoreless inning of relief against the Mets.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Senga has never faced the Reds before. Law is 1-0 with a 4.05 ERA and a save in seven career relief appearances against the Mets. Mark Canha is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after getting the night off. He will play left field and bat eighth. Francisco Alvarez will catch Kodai Senga for the first time and bat ninth. The Mets are bidding for their first series victory since winning two out of three against the Los Angeles Dodgers in mid-April.