5/12/23 Game Preview: New York Mets at Washington Nationals

The two-week stretch that was supposed to fix the New York Mets (18-20) has turned into an ongoing nightmare disguising a wasted opportunity. Yesterday’s 5-0 loss to the Cincinnati Reds dropped the Mets to 2-7 in a 13-game stretch of sub-.500 opponents and sealed their fifth consecutive series loss. The pressure is continuing to mount on the Mets to turn things around as they continue their road trip tonight against the Washington Nationals (16-21). First pitch for the opener of a four-game wraparound series is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Nationals Park.

Right-hander Tylor Megill (3-2, 4.33 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Megill couldn’t get out of the fifth inning in his last start, giving up three runs in 4.2 innings against the Colorado Rockies last Saturday to suffer his second loss of the season. The Nationals will counter with young lefty MacKenzie Gore (3-2, 3.65 ERA). Gore pitched well in his last start, allowing just two runs in six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks last Saturday, but was not a factor in the decision as Washington lost a wild game 8-7.

Local Coverage:

Television: WPIX

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

The Nationals won two out of three against the Mets when the teams last met in New York late last month. The Mets went 7-3 at Nationals Park last season. Megill is 2-2 with a 6.52 ERA in five career appearances, including four starts, against the Nationals. Gore faced the Mets in New York on April 26, allowing one run in six innings while striking out 10 to earn his third win of the season. Daniel Vogelbach and Brett Baty will sit with the lefty Gore on the mound. Mark Canha will serve as the designated hitter and bat seventh while Eduardo Escobar plays third base and hits eighth. Tommy Pham will start in left field with the lefty Gore on the mound and bat fifth.